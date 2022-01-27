Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 32,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.44. 365,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,510,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

