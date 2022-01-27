Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NLSN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 5,113,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,887. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nielsen by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 683,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

