Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.69

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 40601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$60.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 85,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,935,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,935,142. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 305,000 shares of company stock worth $291,000.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.