Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Now Covered by Nomura

Equities researchers at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 10.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Nintendo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

