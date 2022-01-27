Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTDOY. DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Nintendo stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,922,000 after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $2,577,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

