NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NiSource has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.