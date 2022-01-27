Nomura Downgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Neutral

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

