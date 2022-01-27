Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

NSC traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,600. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.95 and its 200 day moving average is $270.14.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.39.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.