Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

