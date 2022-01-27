Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 143,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,231. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $786.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

