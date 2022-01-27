Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Announces Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY22 guidance to $24.50-$25.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $18.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,202. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

