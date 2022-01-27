NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,345. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

