NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.