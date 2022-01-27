NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.66. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50. On average, analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

