Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 52,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

