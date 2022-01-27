Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.79. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 1,855,564 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.