O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lakeland Industries worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 170,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.