O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,455,603.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,841 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

