O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $569.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

