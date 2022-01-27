O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PJT Partners by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $64.24 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

