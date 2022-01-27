O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.