O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 19,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

