Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.