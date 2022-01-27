Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 3.3%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 81,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,146,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30.
In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $40,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
