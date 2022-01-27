Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 3.3%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 81,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,146,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $40,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

