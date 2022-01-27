Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.47. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 3,165 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 12.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

