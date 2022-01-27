Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.99

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.99 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,777,412 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.69.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

