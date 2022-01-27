Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 294.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.61 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

