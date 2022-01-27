OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after buying an additional 1,886,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after buying an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

