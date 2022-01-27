ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ONTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 426,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,976. ON24 has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ON24 by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in ON24 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.