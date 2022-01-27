OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.03. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 2,590 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $744.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

