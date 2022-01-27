Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52.55 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $408.17 million and $52.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00182922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00031256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00396759 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

