Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Open Text in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Open Text stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. Open Text has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

