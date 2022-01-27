OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

OPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

