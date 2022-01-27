Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of National Instruments worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,341 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

