Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

