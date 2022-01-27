Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

Humana stock opened at $377.09 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.02 and a 200-day moving average of $427.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

