Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

VNT stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

