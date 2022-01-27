Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.