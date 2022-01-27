Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,884,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

