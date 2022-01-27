Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 853,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.1% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 49,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.