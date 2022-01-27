O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $634.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.