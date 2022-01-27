Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

