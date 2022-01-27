Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

NYSE OSK opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

