OTR Global Upgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to “Positive”

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.