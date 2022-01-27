PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

