Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PPBI stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

