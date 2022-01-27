Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 18.72 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £360.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.09. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.70 ($0.33).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

