Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DADA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.