Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of PLUG opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $70.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.