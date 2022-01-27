Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HHC stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

